Bladder Cancer: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Stages, and Treatment

Bladder cancer is the type of cancer that arises in the tissues of the urinary bladder. The bladder is a hollow, muscular organ in the lower abdomen that collects urine from the kidneys through the ureters for storage. The urine is eventually removed from the body through the urethra.

Bladder cancer is a disease in which cells grow abnormally and have the potential to spread to other parts of the body. Bladder cancer is more prevalent in men than in women and usually affects older adults, though it can happen at any age.

Different cells in the bladder can be cancerous and the type of cancer depends on the type of cell where cancer begins. Let's know more about the types, causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder cancer.