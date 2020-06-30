Burning Out Young: An Excerpt From 'Anxiety,' by Sonali Gupta

Twenty-seven-year old Marissa is a bubbly, happy-go-lucky girl heading communications and branding in her company. She reached out to me because she feels that she is failing at ‘adulting’. Quick to defend herself, she says, ‘Don’t get me wrong, I’m one of the most hard-working employees in my organization. My bosses love me, and I have just got a promotion. But when it comes to staying in touch with friends, paying bills, meeting people and taking care of myself, I’m such a failure.’ Teary-eyed, she adds, ‘I just want to learn how to relax and love myself. I want to be in relationships and enjoy them. I feel sorry for not doing enough for the environment and disappointing my parents. My problems seem so First World, and I feel guilty about that. I’m constantly exhausted and unable to enjoy my success. I don’t like myself but there are days when I wonder, am I making all this up in my head?’