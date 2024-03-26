9 Signs and Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The average recommended daily amounts of Vitamin B12 vary by age, eating habits and medical conditions, and what medications one takes. One can get their vitamin B12 in animal foods, which have it naturally, or from items that have been fortified with it. Animal sources include dairy products, eggs, fish, meat, and poultry. With age, it becomes harder to absorb Vitamin B12. It also happens if you had weight loss surgery or another operation that removed part of your stomach, and also if you drink heavily.