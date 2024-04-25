8 Healthy Eating Habits For Pregnant Women

Pregnancy marks a transformative journey for women, demanding a multitude of adjustments, including dietary modifications. To ensure optimal fetal development and maintain maternal well-being, following a balanced and nutrient-rich diet is crucial.
WHO recommends eating variety of foods such as green and orange vegetables, milk, beans, nuts, whole grains and fruit during pregnancy and after childbirth.
Further, The Maternal Health Division, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has compiled useful recommendations on safe motherhood. These include consuming milk and dairy products like curd, buttermilk, paneer-these are rich in calcium, proteins and vitamins. They also recommend eating fresh/seasonal fruits and vegetables as these provide vitamins and iron. Eating cereals, whole grains and pulses is advised as they are good sources of proteins. Let's know more about the eating habits pregnant women should inculcate.
Tips For Pregnancy Eating
According to Ms. Archana Sinha, Nourishing School Foundation, here are a few eating habits expecting mothers should follow.
1. Carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, spinach, cooked greens, tomatoes and red sweet peppers are sources of vitamin A and potassium.
2. For vegetarians, a handful of nuts (45 grams) and at least two cups of dal can also help provide daily requirement of proteins.
3. For non-vegetarians, meat, egg, chicken or fish are sources of proteins, vitamins and iron.
4. While cravings are common, it is crucial to limit the intake of foods high in saturated fat, added salt, and sugars.
5. Indigestion and cramping are frequent discomforts during pregnancy. To alleviate these issues, increasing dietary fiber is recommended by incorporating fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
6. Pregnant women require iron and folic acid to ensure they are well-nourished and to support the developing fetus. Iron-rich foods include green leafy vegetables, whole grains, cereals, dry fruits, nuts meat and jaggery. Pregnant women may take supplements for iron and folic acid, as advised by their doctor or health worker.
7. The National Health Mission has emphasized that ensuring the adequate intake of calcium during pregnancy and lactation can potentially prevent pre-eclampsia, pre-term birth, neonatal mortality, improve maternal bone mineral content, breast milk concentration and bone development of neonates. Dairy products, sesame seeds, almonds, leafy greens, eggs and calcium-fortified foods are excellent sources of calcium.
8. Supplements can be helpful in ensuring optimal absorption of essential minerals and vitamins, but their use should be guided by individual needs and potential interactions with other medications. Consulting a healthcare professional or registered dietitian is crucial before including supplements in your prenatal diet.
