7 Tips To Prevent Kidney Stones

1. Stay hydrated- One of the best and simplest ways to prevent kidney stones is to drink lots of water and increase the output of urine. Not drinking enough water means your urine output will be low. Low urine output means more concentrated urine that's less likely to dissolve urine salts and cause stones. You can also stay hydrated by drinking lemonade and orange juice. They both contain citrate and prevent stones from forming. Try consuming eight glasses of fluid daily.

2. Eat more calcium-rich foods- Commonly, Kidney stones are of calcium oxalate which makes people believe that one shouldn't eat calcium but you will be surprised to know that the opposite is true. Low-calcium diets may increase the risk of kidney stones and osteoporosis. Moreover, calcium supplements may increase your risk of stones.

3. Eat less sodium- A high-salt diet increases the risk of kidney stones. According to the Urology Care Foundation, a diet rich in salt increases the risk of calcium stones because too much salt in the urine prevents calcium from being reabsorbed from the urine to the blood thus causing high urine calcium that results in calcium stones. One should eat less salt to reduce the levels of calcium in urine. Avoid eating processed foods, canned soups,

Eating less salt helps keep urine calcium levels lower. The lower the urine calcium, the lower the risk of developing kidney stones, foods with monosodium glutamate, foods with sodium nitrate, and foods with sodium bicarbonate (baking soda)