7 Tips To Prevent Kidney Stones

Kidney stones are formed from hard mineral deposits that form inside the kidneys. Kidney stones cause excruciating pain when they pass through your urinary tract. 12 percent of Americans are affected by kidney stones and once a person has a kidney stone, they have a 50 percent chance of getting another one within the next 10 years.
There’s no sure short way to prevent kidney stones but certain dietary and lifestyle changes may help reduce your risk.
1. Stay hydrated- One of the best and simplest ways to prevent kidney stones is to drink lots of water and increase the output of urine. Not drinking enough water means your urine output will be low. Low urine output means more concentrated urine that's less likely to dissolve urine salts and cause stones. You can also stay hydrated by drinking lemonade and orange juice. They both contain citrate and prevent stones from forming. Try consuming eight glasses of fluid daily.
2. Eat more calcium-rich foods- Commonly, Kidney stones are of calcium oxalate which makes people believe that one shouldn't eat calcium but you will be surprised to know that the opposite is true. Low-calcium diets may increase the risk of kidney stones and osteoporosis. Moreover, calcium supplements may increase your risk of stones.
3. Eat less sodium- A high-salt diet increases the risk of kidney stones. According to the Urology Care Foundation, a diet rich in salt increases the risk of calcium stones because too much salt in the urine prevents calcium from being reabsorbed from the urine to the blood thus causing high urine calcium that results in calcium stones. One should eat less salt to reduce the levels of calcium in urine. Avoid eating processed foods, canned soups,
Eating less salt helps keep urine calcium levels lower. The lower the urine calcium, the lower the risk of developing kidney stones, foods with monosodium glutamate, foods with sodium nitrate, and foods with sodium bicarbonate (baking soda)
5 Amazing Benefits Of Natural Honey
4. Eat fewer oxalate-rich foods- Some kidney stones are made of oxalate, a natural compound found in foods that bind with calcium in the urine to form kidney stones. One can limit the consumption of oxalate-rich foods like spinach, chocolate, sweet potatoes, coffee, beets, soy products, etc. to reduce the risk of oxalate kidney stones.
Oxalate and calcium bind together in the digestive tract before reaching the kidneys and prevent the formation of stones thus one should eat high-oxalate foods with calcium-rich foods.
5. Eat less animal protein- Foods rich in animal protein are acidic in nature and increase urine acid. High urine acid increases the risk of uric acid and calcium oxalate kidney stones. One should avoid eating beef, poultry, fish, and pork.
6. Avoid vitamin C supplements- Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) supplements may also cause kidney stones, especially in men. According to research, high doses of vitamin C supplements double the risk of kidney stones in men.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)