7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Jaggery

1. The minor health conditions that most people suffer from on a daily basis include cough and cold, water retention, bloating, and migraine. Consuming jaggery can help fight these symptoms. You can mix it with warm water and drink it or add it into your tea instead of sugar to reap its benefits.

2. Eating a small piece of jaggery daily helps to combat the symptoms of PMS like sudden mood swings. Jaggery causes the release of endorphins regarded as happy hormones due to the fluctuating levels of hormones in the body. This helps your body relax and makes you feel good thereby preventing premenstrual syndrome.

3. Jaggery is rich in antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium, which help prevent free-radical damage and also boost resistance against infections. Eating jaggery increases the body’s ability to fight infections and keeps us healthy by strengthening our immune system.

4. Eating a small piece of jaggery helps to effectively detox your body. It helps detoxify your liver by flushing out harmful toxins and cleansing your body.

5. Jaggery is a rich source of iron, which plays a key role in the production of hemoglobin. Hence, adding jaggery to your diet or to food preparations can help fulfill your daily requirement for iron. In addition, it also lowers the chances of suffering from iron-deficiency anemia.

6. Jaggery helps prevent and relieve constipation by stimulating bowel movements. It is recommended to eat jaggery after meals as it helps in the proper digestion of food by activating the digestive enzymes in our body.

7. Jaggery is high in magnesium and hence helps to relax and strengthen the bronchial muscles in our body which assists in balanced breathing. Further helps in treating breathing problems like asthma, allergies, and lung or throat infections.