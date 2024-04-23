10 Signs and Symptoms Of Diabetes

According to Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, at Redcliffe Labs, people must get themselves tested for diabetes if they have few of these symptoms:

1. Excessive Hunger

When blood sugar levels are abnormally high, glucose from the blood fails to enter the cells due to insulin resistance. The body then fails to convert the food consumed into energy, resulting in increased hunger. Uncontrolled eating further spikes the blood sugar levels. This situation can be controlled through exercise and proper medications.

2. Increased Thirst

The high blood sugar levels impact the kidneys, leading to frequent urination. This increases thirst due to the continuous outflow of water from the body. The loss of fluids urges the brain to give signals for the consumption of water to keep the body hydrated. Intense thirst is a sign of diabetes.

3. Frequent Urination

People affected by diabetes urinate frequently to remove the excess glucose. The kidneys in such a condition filter out toxins and water, increasing the urge to urinate. You should consult your doctor to identify the exact cause of this condition.

4. Sudden Weight Loss

Insufficient insulin in diabetic people obstructs the body from getting the required glucose from the blood into the cells for energy production. The body then starts burning fat and muscles resulting in weight loss. If you lose 5% of your normal body weight in 6-12 months, consult your doctor to determine the cause and start treatment without delay.