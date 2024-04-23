10 Signs and Symptoms Of Diabetes

According to research, it was estimated that more than 74 million Indians were diabetic, declaring India as the diabetic capital. Diabetes is a global health crisis due to a lack of awareness and negligence. It was found that more than 50% of people were unaware of their diabetic status which led to health complications.
Diabetes which earlier impacted only the elderly population is now increasingly becoming common among youths and children due to a sedentary lifestyle and inappropriate diet. Managing diabetes might be challenging but not impossible. It can be reversed if the symptoms are detected in time and the right measures are taken without negligence.
According to Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, at Redcliffe Labs, people must get themselves tested for diabetes if they have few of these symptoms:
1. Excessive Hunger
When blood sugar levels are abnormally high, glucose from the blood fails to enter the cells due to insulin resistance. The body then fails to convert the food consumed into energy, resulting in increased hunger. Uncontrolled eating further spikes the blood sugar levels. This situation can be controlled through exercise and proper medications.
2. Increased Thirst
The high blood sugar levels impact the kidneys, leading to frequent urination. This increases thirst due to the continuous outflow of water from the body. The loss of fluids urges the brain to give signals for the consumption of water to keep the body hydrated. Intense thirst is a sign of diabetes.
3. Frequent Urination
People affected by diabetes urinate frequently to remove the excess glucose. The kidneys in such a condition filter out toxins and water, increasing the urge to urinate. You should consult your doctor to identify the exact cause of this condition.
4. Sudden Weight Loss
Insufficient insulin in diabetic people obstructs the body from getting the required glucose from the blood into the cells for energy production. The body then starts burning fat and muscles resulting in weight loss. If you lose 5% of your normal body weight in 6-12 months, consult your doctor to determine the cause and start treatment without delay.
5. Blurry Vision
Diabetes can affect the eye’s lens and cause swelling in them, resulting in blurry vision. Managing blood sugar levels and getting regular eye checkups can prevent this condition and protect the eyesight.
6. Fatigue & Weakness
Dehydration due to excessive urination and loss of energy can make a person feel persistently tired. Some of the common causes of fatigue are changes in blood sugar levels, side effects of medicines, weight loss, and emotional turmoil due to the changes in the body.
7. Slow Healing of Cuts & Wounds
Injuries heal slowly in people affected by diabetes as the body fails to produce or use insulin as required. The rise in sugar levels affects the ability of the wound to cure, developing it into ulcers thus complicating the condition.
8. Changes in the Skin
Due to imbalanced sugar levels in the body, small bumps, thickened skin, and dark patches might appear, especially around the neck and armpits. These signs should not be neglected. Address these conditions by identifying the cause and starting the right treatment at the right time.
9. Lack of Focus
When brain cells don’t get enough glucose for energy production, the mind and body fail to focus or concentrate. This can lead to memory loss, trouble processing information, finding the right words, and solving problems. Manage your blood sugar levels to prevent cognitive issues.
10. Recurrent Infection
Diabetes weakens the immune system thus reducing the body’s ability to fight germs. Frequent fungal infections and urinary tract infections are indications of diabetes that shouldn’t be neglected.
