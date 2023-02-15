Explained: Why Is Air India-Airbus-Boeing Agreement for 470 Aircraft a Big Deal?

Moreover, Air India also signed MOUs for 68 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, making Air India the only Indian airline that has ordered the XWB, which is also the largest order ever for the engine that exclusively powers the Airbus A350-1000.

Air India also ordered 12 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines, the only engine option for the Airbus A350-900, an order which is considered to be substantial.

But the real winner of the deal is the American company General Electric, which received an order for 40 GEnx and 20 GE9X, the engines that power the Boeing 787 Dreamliner 777-9, respectively.