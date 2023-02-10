Over 2.25 Lakh Indians Renounced Citizenship in 2022, Highest Since 2011: MEA
Jaishankar said that the lowest number was seen in 2020 when close to 85,000 nationals renounced their citizenship.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament on Thursday, 9 February, that over 2.25 lakh Indians has renounced their citizenship, the highest figure since 2011.
He added that the lowest number was seen in 2020, when close to 85,000 people renounced their Indian citizenship.
How many Indians have renounced their citizenship?: A break-up of data from Parliament on the number of Indians giving up their citizenships says:
2015: 1,31,489 2016
2016: 1,41,603
2017: 1,33,049
2018: 1,34,561
2019: 1,44,017
2020: 85,256
2021: 1,63,370
2022: 2,25,620
Where did they go?: The ministry said that Indians who got rid of their Indian citizenship over the last three years have taken up the citizenship in over 130 countries, including Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Iran, Pakistan, USA, UAE, China, Canada, UK, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belarus, Belize, Panama, and Ukraine.
What did the MEA say?: In another reply, the MEA said:
"There are no restrictions on Indian nationals regarding travelling to foreign countries for tourism or employment. Some of them settle down in their country of employment and acquire foreign nationality for personal reasons. Specific data related to number of businessmen and professionals who have settled abroad during last 4 years is not available."
The government added that it is currently working on transforming its relationship with the Indian diaspora, and said that India will gain a lot when it taps into the diaspora across the world.
