Air India Sold To Tatas: All About the Rs 18,000 Crore Deal for National Carrier

Tata Sons emerged as the winning bidder for state-run airline Air India at a bid of Rs 18,000 crore on Friday, 8 October. This comes after four years of efforts by the Indian government to find a buyer for its beleaguered national carrier, Air India and its subsidiaries.

Talace, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, will acquire the airline whose reserve price was pegged at Rs 12,906 crore by valuation advisors to the central government.

Notably, business tycoon JRD Tata had founded the airline and had piloted the first flight in 1932.

The only other bidder in the race was a consortium led by Ajay Singh, the principal shareholder of Spicejet Ltd, who bid Rs 15,100 crore.