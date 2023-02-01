Budget 2023: Focus on Green Energy, Environment Ministry Allocated Rs 3,079 Cr

While presenting the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India is swiftly moving towards reaching its net-zero target by 2070. Net-zero target or carbon neutrality can be achieved by balancing emissions of carbon dioxide with its removal or by eliminating emissions from society.

In her speech, Sitharaman announced that the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which has been allocated Rs 19,700 crore, will facilitate the transition of the economy into a low-carbon intensity and green economy.