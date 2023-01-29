British PM Rishi Sunak Sacks Conservative Party Chief Over Tax Penalty Row

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday, 29 January, sacked one of his Cabinet ministers and Conservative Party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi after he was found to have been in serious breach of the Ministerial Code.

What happened? Zahawi, who was a minister without portfolio as the chief of the governing Tory party, had faced fierce pressure in recent days to quit over questions about his finances after it emerged that he had agreed a penalty settlement with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department.

What did Rishi Sunak say? Apart from ordering an independent investigation into the Iraqi-born former Chancellor's tax affairs, Sunak said in his letter to Zahawi, “When I became Prime Minister last year, I pledged that the government I lead would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level."

Released by Downing Street, the letter added: