Explained | Why Is India Upset Over the US F-16 Sustenance Package to Pakistan?

Former PM Imran Khan’s allegations of a US hand in his ouster from office did not prove to be much of a hindrance to the Shehbaz Sharif government’s efforts to repair ties with the Biden Administration.

Both Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who reportedly asked for help to secure an International Monetary Fund package for Islamabad, and Inter-Services Intelligence Head Lt General Nadeem Anjum, who visited the States in May, have been in contact with their US interlocutors.

In an interview to a Pakistani TV channel, according to The Indian Express, Khan had revealed that he is not actually anti-US, and added that he has been in touch with several US officials, showing that the turning point in Islamabad and Washington’s relations was already close.

In the meanwhile, the Biden Administration has not been silent and has expressed its concern regarding the Modi government’s “lukewarm” attitude towards Russian sanctions and its “neutrality” to the war in Ukraine.

However, US Assistant Secretary of Defense Ely Ratner has disputed such claims and said: