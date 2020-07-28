Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak Convicted for Corruption

The scam was in connection with the 42 million ringgit ($10m, £7.7m) transferred from the fund to the then-prime minister's private accounts, reported BBC.

The 1MDB fund was set up in 2009, when Razak was prime minister, to boost the country's economic development. He was in office from 2009 to 2018. He had alleged that he was misled by his financial advisors, especially fugitive financier Jho Low who has been charged in both the US and Malaysia, and that the case against him is political, said the media report.

Malaysian and US authorities have accused him of plundering public money and had alleged that the fund had accumulated billions in debt over the years.



The allegedly “stolen” money has been associated with financing Hollywood films, buying hotels, luxury yacht, jewellery, and masterpieces like Van Gogh.

His wife, uncle and several officials from his party and previous government have also been charged.