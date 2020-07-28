Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak Convicted for Corruption
Razak was convicted on all charges in a multi-billion dollar scam at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday, 28 July, was found guilty and convicted on all charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
“After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali was quoted by Reuters as saying.
He had pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power, and uncovering a global web of corruption.
Razak could be imprisoned to 15 to 20 years.
The Million Dollar Scam
The scam was in connection with the 42 million ringgit ($10m, £7.7m) transferred from the fund to the then-prime minister's private accounts, reported BBC.
The 1MDB fund was set up in 2009, when Razak was prime minister, to boost the country's economic development. He was in office from 2009 to 2018. He had alleged that he was misled by his financial advisors, especially fugitive financier Jho Low who has been charged in both the US and Malaysia, and that the case against him is political, said the media report.
Malaysian and US authorities have accused him of plundering public money and had alleged that the fund had accumulated billions in debt over the years.
The allegedly “stolen” money has been associated with financing Hollywood films, buying hotels, luxury yacht, jewellery, and masterpieces like Van Gogh.
His wife, uncle and several officials from his party and previous government have also been charged.
