'Prominently Display Pet Carriage Policy on Website': DGCA tells Airlines

Air India, in fact, was the first airline in India to allow domestic pets such as dogs, cats and birds on board in the cabin or as checked-in baggage "depending on the regulations of the country of destination", according to Business Standard.

Akasa Air, in October, announced that it would start allowing “domesticated dogs and cats” weighing up to 7 kg in the cabin with fliers from 1 November.

Other big airlines such as IndiGo (the airlines with the highest market share at 55.7 percent) do not permit animals on board as "there is no space to carry them," the airline told The Quint.

What about other countries? A senior DGCA official said that aviation safety regulators worldwide have not issued any specific policy for carriage of pets inside the cabin and they have allowed their airlines to develop respective procedures for the same.

In the US, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) too has allowed its airlines to have their own respective policies for carriage of pets in the cabin.

"Similarly, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 24C of Aircraft Rules, 1937, DGCA has permitted the airlines to carry by air to, from and within India, animals, birds, and reptiles in an aircraft subject to the observance of the general conditions as specified in Aeronautical Information Chart (AIC) 9 of 1985," the DGCA said.