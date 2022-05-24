'India-US Strategic Partnership Is One of Trust': PM Modi Meets President Biden
"The India and US partnership in the true sense is a partnership of trust," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 24 May, held bilateral talks in Tokyo, on the sidelines of the Quad Summit, with the former telling the US leader that both countries share similar views on the Indo-Pacific.
The two leaders held talks on bilateral, regional, and global issues, and also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, people to people ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
"We took part together in a positive and useful Quad Summit today. India and US partnership in the true sense is a partnership of trust. Our common interests and values have strengthened this bond of trust between our two countries," PM Modi said during Tuesday's bilateral meeting, according to news agency ANI.
"Our people-to-people relations and strong economic cooperation make our partnership unique," he further said, according to PTI.
"There is so much that we can and will do together," PM Modi told President Biden.
Modi also noted that the India and US' trade and investment relations are steadily on rise but they are still well below potential.
"With the conclusion of India-US investment incentive agreement, we will see concrete progress in bilateral investment," he said, adding that India and US are also increasing bilateral cooperation in domain of technology. He also pointed that the two countries cooperate closely even on global issues.
"I am confident that the India-US friendship will continue to be a force for good for global peace and stability," the prime minister added, according to PTI.
Committed to Making US-India Partnership Among the Closest: President Biden
Meanwhile, President Biden told PM Modi, "Mr Prime Minister, there is so much that our countries can and will do together. I am committed to make US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth."
Biden further said that he was pleased that India and US have reached an agreement for US Development Finance Corporation to continue the important work in India, supporting vaccine production, clean energy initiatives.
"I am glad we’re renewing India-US vaccine programme," Biden told PM Modi, according to news agency PTI.
He also said that they had discussed ongoing effects of Russia's "brutal and non-justified invasion of Ukraine" and the effect it has on the entire global world order.
"The US and India is going to continue to consulting closely on how to mitigate these negative effects," Biden said.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
