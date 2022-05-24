'India-US Strategic Partnership Is One of Trust': PM Modi Meets President Biden

"There is so much that we can and will do together," PM Modi told President Biden.

Modi also noted that the India and US' trade and investment relations are steadily on rise but they are still well below potential.

"With the conclusion of India-US investment incentive agreement, we will see concrete progress in bilateral investment," he said, adding that India and US are also increasing bilateral cooperation in domain of technology. He also pointed that the two countries cooperate closely even on global issues.

"I am confident that the India-US friendship will continue to be a force for good for global peace and stability," the prime minister added, according to PTI.