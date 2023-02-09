ADVERTISEMENT

Clipped Video Shared to Claim That Gadkari Didn't Clap During PM Modi’s Speech

In the longer version of the video, Gadkari can be seen clapping and pausing in between, before clapping again.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Clipped Video Shared to Claim That Gadkari Didn't Clap During PM Modi’s Speech
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving the Motion of Thanks in the Parliament is being shared on social media, where several ministers are seen thumping their tables to laud Modi, while chanting his name.

  • However, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari does not appear to be clapping in this video.

What is the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that Gadkari did not clap with PM Modi spoke as he does not "engage in theatrics."

An archive of this tweet can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such claims on social media can be seen here, here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video is edited.

  • In the longer version of the video uploaded to Sansad TV's verified YouTube channel, one can see Gadkari thumping the table along with several other ministers, but pausing for a few seconds.

  • He then resumes clapping before the camera cuts away to show other parliamentarians.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Old Video From Saudi Arabia Linked to Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Old Video From Saudi Arabia Linked to Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

How did we find out?: The video is from PM Modi's Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Lok Sabha on 8 February 2023.

  • We found the prime minister's full response on Sansad TV's verified YouTube channel, where we went through the address.

  • We came across the part used in the viral video, which starts at the 53:53 mark into the address.

  • Here, we saw that after PM Modi spoke about earning the nation's trust through hard work and not media headlines and television presence, Parliamentarians began thumping their tables in support.

  • 54 minutes and 18 seconds into the video, one can several ministers, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari doing so.

  • However, Gadkari stops doing so after about six seconds as pro-Modi chants begin.

We also saw that Gadkari resumes thumping the desk before the camera cuts away to show other leaders.

Gadkari is seen raising his hand to clap again.

(Source: Sansad TV/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: Social media users are sharing a clipped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Motion of Thanks in the Parliament to claim that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari did not clap for him.

Also Read

That's a German Minister With Rahul Gandhi, Not Hindenburg's Chief

That's a German Minister With Rahul Gandhi, Not Hindenburg's Chief

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  PM Narendra Modi   Nitin Gadkari   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×