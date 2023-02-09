Clipped Video Shared to Claim That Gadkari Didn't Clap During PM Modi’s Speech
In the longer version of the video, Gadkari can be seen clapping and pausing in between, before clapping again.
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving the Motion of Thanks in the Parliament is being shared on social media, where several ministers are seen thumping their tables to laud Modi, while chanting his name.
However, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari does not appear to be clapping in this video.
What is the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that Gadkari did not clap with PM Modi spoke as he does not "engage in theatrics."
Is it true?: No, the video is edited.
In the longer version of the video uploaded to Sansad TV's verified YouTube channel, one can see Gadkari thumping the table along with several other ministers, but pausing for a few seconds.
He then resumes clapping before the camera cuts away to show other parliamentarians.
How did we find out?: The video is from PM Modi's Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Lok Sabha on 8 February 2023.
We found the prime minister's full response on Sansad TV's verified YouTube channel, where we went through the address.
We came across the part used in the viral video, which starts at the 53:53 mark into the address.
Here, we saw that after PM Modi spoke about earning the nation's trust through hard work and not media headlines and television presence, Parliamentarians began thumping their tables in support.
54 minutes and 18 seconds into the video, one can several ministers, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari doing so.
However, Gadkari stops doing so after about six seconds as pro-Modi chants begin.
We also saw that Gadkari resumes thumping the desk before the camera cuts away to show other leaders.
Conclusion: Social media users are sharing a clipped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Motion of Thanks in the Parliament to claim that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari did not clap for him.
Topics: PM Narendra Modi Nitin Gadkari Webqoof
