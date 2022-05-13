Industry Veteran Campbell Wilson Appointed Air India CEO: Who Is He?

Air India has finally got its first foreign national Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Campbell Wilson, the founding CEO of low-cost airline Scoot, months after Tata Sons took over the debt-laden national carrier.

Turkish Airlines chief Ilker Ayci had first been appointed the Air India CEO by the Tatas, but he had declined the offer on 1 March, following which Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran had taken over as Air India chairperson.

Commenting on the appointment, N Chandrasekaran said,