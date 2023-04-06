'Cool Roofs' in Telangana & Ahmedabad: How Does This Heat-Proofing Method Work?

A simple and cost-effective solution to beat the heat, 'cool roof' was recently introduced in Telangana for a five-year period from 2023 to 2028, making it the first state to do so.

But much before Telangana, as part of a heat action plan, it was introduced in Ahmedabad. The technique – and the heat action plan – found so much success that it "serves as a standard template for many cities and states across India and internationally," Dr Abhiyant Tiwari, Lead - Health & Climate Resilience, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), told The Quint.

So, what exactly is a cool roof? How does it help lower temperatures? What led to Ahmedabad's heat action plan? We have all the answers.