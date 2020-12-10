Explained: The J&K Government’s Sudden Love for the ‘Roshni Act’

On Wednesday, 8 December, the Jammu and Kashmir government filed an application in the J&K High Court, asking it to bring forward its hearing of a review petition against a decision by its own division bench regarding the controversial ‘Roshni Act’.

The request for an early hearing is in sync with a marked change in the stance of the J&K government (which remains under the control of the Centre, as a Union Territory, following Governor/President’s Rule previously).

After all, it was former Governor Satya Pal Malik who had repealed the Roshni Act in 2018 and then ordered an anti-corruption investigation into dealings under it.

However following the high court’s decision in October 2020 to declare the Act “unconstitutional” and order a CBI probe into the transfers of land ownership under it, it was the J&K government which asked for a review of the decision.

The request for an early hearing is a little strange given the matter was scheduled to be heard on 16 December by the high court anyway.