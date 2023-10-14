Why Is Israel's Order for Mass Evacuation of Gazans Being Termed 'Second Nakba'?

In an unprecedented move, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday, 13 October, told almost half the population of Gaza Strip – over one million people – to evacuate northern Gaza. The order stated that they move southwards within 24 hours "for their own safety and protection."

"You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made," the military said. "Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel."

In the wake of the order, thousands of people have reportedly moved to the south to seek refuge, as the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas entered its eighth day.