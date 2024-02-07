'Heeramandi': Here's the Regal History of Lahore's Oldest Red Light District

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his larger-than-life films, is all set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The first look of the multi-starrer show, which was unveiled on 1 February, has set social media ablaze with praise. The series is set in pre-Independence India and is based on the lives of courtesans in the oldest red light district of Lahore's Heera Mandi.

But are you aware of the royal past of the once-infamous area? The Quint explains: