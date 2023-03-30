What's the Weather Going To 'Feel Like'? IMD Heat Index Will Tell You Just That

Instead of giving you just general information on whether it's going to be rainy or sunny, would you want your weatherperson to tell you what exactly the weather would "feel like" – so you're at least mentally prepared?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is planning to do exactly that by issuing heat index readings for weather stations across India, including in Delhi, this summer, officials said on Monday, 27 March.

Essentially, what these readings will do is give people "a sense of what the temperature actually feels like," or "real feel," in addition to the day's maximum and minimum temperatures.

So, how will the heat index reading be carried out? What are the parameters that will determine the heat index reading? And when will it be rolled out? We explain.