Explained: Here's Why Dev Patel's Monkey Man Release Has Been Postponed In India

Earlier, reports suggested that the release of Monkey Man was delayed due to a supposed box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Ajay Devgn's sports biopic Maidaan.

However, a source close to Bollywood Hungama said that while the makers of Monkey Man are planning to release the film in India on 19 April, a clearance from the CBFC is still awaited. "The film has excessive violence, and there are fears that some of its aspects might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time. Also, the Universal Studios team in the USA needs to permit the changes asked by the CBFC. Once they approve, the local team will carry out the changes, and only then, the team will announce the release date," the source told the publication.

The source further shared that if the censorship process gets completed on time, Monkey Man will be released in India on 19 April. Otherwise, the film is expected to hit the big screens a week later, on 26 April.

