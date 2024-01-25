Explained: As Sony Terminates Merger With ZEE, What Does It Mean For the Latter?

After nearly two years of announcing a proposal, Sony officially terminated the $10 billion media merger agreement between its Indian unit Culver Max Entertainment Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) on Monday, 22 January.

In addition, Sony has demanded a termination fee of $90 million on account of alleged breaches of Merger Cooperation Agreement (MCA) terms by ZEE, invoking arbitration and seeking interim relief against the enterprise. Meanwhile, ZEE has refuted all the claims made by Sony.

What was the original merger deal? Why did Sony terminate the agreement? Did ZEE take any legal action? And what will be its implications? The Quint spoke to experts to weigh in: