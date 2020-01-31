‘Thalinomics’ to Smart Cities – All About Economic Survey 2020 

The Economic Survey 2020 comes at a time when the country is facing its worst slowdown in a decade. No wonder then that the survey focussed on creating “a positive impact on growth” in the next fiscal.

The government’s thrust on affordable housing, Make in India, reduction in corporate tax rate, and improvement in ease of doing business, besides others factors, will help in boosting economic growth, the survey noted.

Apart from projecting a “strong rebound” with 6-6.5 percent growth in 2020-21 from 5 percent estimated in the current fiscal, here’s what the survey said across different sectors.