Steep Fines, 3 Year Jail: What the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill Proposes

A major concern that was raised by MPs during this debate was over regulating content on OTT platforms.

Biju Janata Dal MP and film director Prashanta Nanda pinpointed to how OTT platforms have been depicting vulgar language, rape, and violence repeatedly.

BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao said that while such platforms provide the chance to watch films in multiple languages, there is a need to examine the regulations that apply to OTT content.

“If there are no such regulations, I would like to know why the Cable and Television Act, which controls content on television, does not apply to OTT content?” he said.

“What if an uncensored film is put on OTT? If you are not able to control OTT, how are you able to restrict censored content being shown as a part of the OTT film industry?, " he said.

Thakur said that while many members had raised concerns about the OTT content, a meeting on this matter was held last week where issues, including self-regulation, were discussed with the OTT players.

"I told them in the meeting seven days ago that self-regulation means that the responsibility lies with you. If you don’t do something about this, we will be forced to use other means," Thakur said.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that in a meeting held between Thakur and streaming platforms, the government requested that their content be reviewed for violence and obscenity.”

Officials reportedly asked these platforms to consider an independent panel to review content so that unsuitable material could be taken out, the report added.