Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo: Reuters)
  • 1. What Does the Memorandum of Settlement State?
  • 2. MoS Specifications for Language, Identity & Education
  • 3. What's the Settlement For NDFB Faction?
  • 4. Why the New Accord?
Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
Explained
in 4 cards
Bodo Accord Signed: What Does the Historic MoS Mean to Assam?
EastMojo
Explainers

The Government of India signed the historic Bodo Peace Accord with the government of Assam and Bodo stakeholders in New Delhi on Monday, 27 January. Following this, 1,550 rebels along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30 January, announced Home Minister Amit Shah.

The historic memorandum of settlement (MoS) aims at bringing peace and stability in Assam without hindering the territorial integrity of the state.

The accord was signed in the presence of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Also Read : Govt Signs Accord to Resolve Bodo Issue; Modi Says ‘Special Day’

Loading...
EXPLAINED
in 4 cards

Bodo Accord Signed: What Does the Historic MoS Mean to Assam?

  1. What Does the Memorandum of Settlement State?
  2. MoS Specifications for Language, Identity & Education
  3. What's the Settlement For NDFB Faction?
  4. Why the New Accord?
    PreviousNext

    Follow our Explainers section for more stories.

    Loading...