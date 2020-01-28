Bodo Accord Signed: What Does the Historic MoS Mean to Assam?

The Government of India signed the historic Bodo Peace Accord with the government of Assam and Bodo stakeholders in New Delhi on Monday, 27 January. Following this, 1,550 rebels along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30 January, announced Home Minister Amit Shah.

The historic memorandum of settlement (MoS) aims at bringing peace and stability in Assam without hindering the territorial integrity of the state.

The accord was signed in the presence of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary.