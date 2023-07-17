Why Delhi HC Refused To Stay Streaming of Film About Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case made it to the headlines again after the Delhi High Court rejected a plea filed by Rajput's father, Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking a stay on the continued streaming of Dilip Gulati's film, Nyay: The Justice, based on the life of the late Bollywood actor.

In his plea, Singh alleged on 11 July that the film violates Rajput's privacy and personality rights and contains defamatory statements.

So, why did the court reject Singh's plea? What are the 'privacy' or 'publicity' rights of a celebrity? And what makes the aforementioned film controversial? The Quint explains.