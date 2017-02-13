Remembering Faiz Ahmad Faiz Through His Aching Words
(This story was first published on 13 February 2017, and is being re-posted from The Quint’s archives to mark Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s birth anniversary on 13 February.)
A master poet at work, that is always what Faiz Ahmad Faiz will be known as, and rightly so, since his poetry transcends time itself. Today, on his birth anniversary, here’s looking at some of this subtle and sophisticated poet’s works, that’ll stay with us for years to come
Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on February 13, 1911, in Sialkot that was, then, a part of India. As the son of wealthy landowners Sultan Fatima and Sultan Muhammad Khan, he had a privileged childhood. His father was a prominent lawyer and a pertinent member of an elite literary circle that included Allama Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan. His father passed away in 1913, shortly after his birth.
The poet was well-versed in Urdu, Persian, and Arabic. He went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Arabic that was followed by a master’s degree in English. Faiz later received a second master’s degree in Arabic.
His poems had previously been translated into Russian, and that earned him the Lenin Peace Prize in 1963. Faiz Ahmad Faiz was an intellectual, a revolutionary poet, and one of the most celebrated writers of the Urdu language. He died shortly after having been nominated for the Nobel Prize for Literature.