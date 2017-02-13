Remembering Faiz Ahmad Faiz Through His Aching Words

(This story was first published on 13 February 2017, and is being re-posted from The Quint’s archives to mark Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s birth anniversary on 13 February.)

A master poet at work, that is always what Faiz Ahmad Faiz will be known as, and rightly so, since his poetry transcends time itself. Today, on his birth anniversary, here’s looking at some of this subtle and sophisticated poet’s works, that’ll stay with us for years to come