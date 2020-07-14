Always Filter My Content, Don't Want to Offend Anyone: Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam is one of the few YouTubers who have used the platform to educate and sensitise people. Even during the lockdown, Bhuvan has tried to use his platform to tell heartbreaking stories of migrants who have lost jobs, don't have a house to stay in and the countless miseries they had to face owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

Bhuvan started his YouTube journey with comedy, and he told The Quint that over the years he realised he can bring about a change given the power he has to reach out to people through his YouTube channel.