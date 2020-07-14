Always Filter My Content, Don't Want to Offend Anyone: Bhuvan Bam
Bhuvan Bam talks about not wanting to sound preachy when addressing socially relevant topics on his Youtube channel.
Bhuvan Bam is one of the few YouTubers who have used the platform to educate and sensitise people. Even during the lockdown, Bhuvan has tried to use his platform to tell heartbreaking stories of migrants who have lost jobs, don't have a house to stay in and the countless miseries they had to face owing to the coronavirus lockdown.
Bhuvan started his YouTube journey with comedy, and he told The Quint that over the years he realised he can bring about a change given the power he has to reach out to people through his YouTube channel.
"It has been a conscious decision to talk about my opinions and I always measure the risk of not sounding too preachy in my videos. I am also aware that I will never talk about opinions myself (as Bhuvan) but do it through a character. That is why I conceived 'Titu Mama' when I want to talk about a social topic or express any opinion. I know that if I do it as myself, there will be problems".Bhuvan Bam, YouTuber
Bhuvan has over 18 million subscribers on YouTube. He says that he is very careful while scripting videos because he doesn't want to offend anyone.
Talking about the YouTube community, Bhuvan says, "It's a small and close-knit community of YouTubers in India. We know each other and we follow each others' work. When Tanmay did a live stream on his channel, everyone showed up and we collectively raised Rs 17 lakh for PPE kits. That's the kind of power YouTube has in India."
Been a content creator for seven-eight years now, Bhuvan says he only endorses brands he uses, barring some product placements. "Anyone who says they are not interested in money, they are lying. I care about my house EMI and it hurts when I get that message of the amount being debited from my account," says Bhuvan.
