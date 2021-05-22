Veteran Music Composer Raam Laxman Passes Away at 79 in Nagpur
Composer Raam Laxman is known for his contribution to movies like 'Hum Saath Saath Hai', and 'Tarana'.
Music composer Vijay Patil, also known as Raam Laxman, passed away at his home in Nagpur at the age of 79 due to a heart attack. His son Amar shared the news and said that his father had just received the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccination, after which he was feeling weak and fatigued.
He had a heart attack at around 2 am on Saturday and his final rites will be performed at 12 pm today.
Raam Laxman is known for composing the music of movies like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’, in his four-decades long career. Apart from Bollywood, he has even composed for Marathi and Bhojpuri movies, having worked on more than 150 films.
He was part of a composer duo 'Raam-Laxman', where he was known as Laxman. However, he retained the name even after his partner Ram passed away and has since been known by this name.
Upon learning of his death, Lata Mageshkar took to Twitter to experess her condolences for the composer, and wrote, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. (I just found out that the very talented Ram Laxman Ji has passed away. I am very sad to hear this. He was a good man. I sang many of his songs that were loved by the audience. My deepest condolences)"
(With inputs from The Indian Express).
