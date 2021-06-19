Veteran Malayalam Lyricist S Ramesan Nair Passes Away at 73
S Ramesan Nair had recently contracted COVID-19, and he was also suffering from cancer.
S Ramesan Nair, a poet-lyricist that contributed to over 150 Malayalam movies and devotional songs has passed away in Kochi, Kerala. He was 73 years old and was suffering from cancer when he later contracted COVID-19 too.
Nair's work was immensely popular in the 80s and 90s, especially the work he did for composers such as MG Radhakrishnan, Johnson, Ouseppachan, Berny Ignatius, Raveendran and Shyam. His break into Malayalam cinema was through a 1985 film, Pathaamudayam.
Some of his notable works from the next two decades include songs like Raakuyilin Raagasadassil’, ‘Kuruppinte Kanakkupushtakam’, and 'Aadyathe Kanmani’.
In 2010, Nair won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his remarkable contributions to literature and in 2018, he won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems ‘Gurupournami’.
He is survived by Rama, and son Manu Ramesan, who is a music composer.
