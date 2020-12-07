Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Divya Bhatnagar Loses COVID-19 Battle

Shilpa Shirodkar, who co-starred with Divya in Silsila Pyaar Ka, wrote, "I'm so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya."

On 29 November, Divya shared a message for her fans on an Instagram story. She posted a screenshot of one of her video calls with the message, “Hi Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.” In the photograph, the actor can be seen on her hospital bed, smiling through her oxygen mask."

Divya was known for her role as the maid Gulabo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and also featured in shows such as Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish.