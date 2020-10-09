Weekend Watch: 'Schitt's Creek' & 5 Other Sitcoms to Binge on

The American fantasy comedy television series is created by Michael Schur. The Good Place premiered on 2016 and concluded in January this year after four seasons and 53 episodes.

Similar to Schitt's Creek, this show also evolves through the seasons. However, the original premise follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), a woman welcomed after her death to "the Good Place", a selective Heaven-like utopia designed and run by afterlife "architect" Michael (Ted Danson). Eleanor has been offered this opportunity as a reward for her righteous life.

Things go downhill as Eleanor realises that she has been sent by mistake and thus she must hide her morally imperfect past and strive to become a more 'ethical' person. Kristen Bell aces this vain, impish character and we gradually get drawn to this world full of eccentric beings.

The Good Place is streaming on Netflix