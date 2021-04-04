Watch: Rekha's Reply to Question About Falling For a Married Man

After Neetu Kapoor, Rekha made a guest appearance in Saturday's episode of Indian Idol 12. The veteran actor won everyone's hearts with her charm. One of the highlights of the episode was Rekha's quick reply to Jay Bhanushali's statement about falling in love with a married man.

Jay, who is hosting the show in the absence of Aditya Narayan, pointed to a contestant and asked, “Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling for a married man?)"

To that Rekha replied, "Mujhse puchiye na (ask me).” As Jay appeared to be confused, Rekha quipped, “Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn’t say anything).” Jay then said, “Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer (That was a sixer).”