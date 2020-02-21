Watch or Not? ‘Mere Dad ki Dulhan’ Is the Indian TV Romcom We Need

“Wait, you’re watching a show on TV?” That’s the reaction you get when you admit you’re into a TV series airing on television and not a streaming platform. However, occasionally, there comes along a TV series that gives you hope for Indian television – like Sony’s ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, starring Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari.

The show is a fun romance between two middle-aged people (Badola and Tiwari) who fall in love, warts et al. But, instead of the ‘pehli nazar’ route, they take the dating app path – in anonymity. (Yes, this is indeed a 2020 romance.)