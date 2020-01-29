Can’t Be More Boar on the Floor Episodes: Succession’s Brian Cox

Well, Tony Roche wrote it and I had to play. I was very nervous because, in a way, it’s the most exposing of who Logan is. In the whole series, we see Logan’s demonic, you know the demon in him that comes out and the sense of that clearly he is the man that has always been betrayed in some form or another. And this is just playing right into that.That whole myth.I mean myth in a mythological sense and not myth as in not true.That this is the guy who has this incredible demonology about him and is driven, you know, and the savagery of it. And I realised that this is quite a momentous thing. It’s very Greek, it’s Shakespearean, the scope. So I was hoping that I could make it happen, but also I didn’t want to give.I thought we can’t have too many ‘Boar on the Floor’ episodes because it gives too much away.The episode suggests that there’s an extraordinary demon inside him, but at the same time, it goes back. He retrenches, he goes back to being in his benign, nasty self. But it was a wonderful episode. It was a great episode. We didn’t know that it would work, Total, who wrote it, and I, we had a equal sort of nervousness about it. But it was awesome. I mean, people kind of, you know, you’re not the only one to say, wow, that was something that ‘Boar on the Floor’ episode. Because it’s so out there. I mean, I’m so out there in that. There’s no holds barred. It’s just you get him naked.You get the old boy absolutely at his most acerbic, naked state.

