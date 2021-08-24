The Morning Show S2 Trailer: Jennifer Aniston Back to Network Rife With Scandal

The momentum built after the grand expose has slowed and the network needs a revamp, fast. UBA Network Executive Cory (Billy Crudup) can be seen asking Alex to come back: “Alex, I need you to come back. You are the only thing that can save us.”

The second season will follow efforts to bring Alex back on air and also deal with the coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Alex is eventually brought back on air as Bradley’s co-host. Hasan Minaj also features on the co-anchor’s chair with Bradley for a brief moment.

The Morning Show Season 2 will also grapple with the issue of racism that is pervasive in the network, evident from Desean Terry’s words to his co-worker (Karen Pittman). “There is a pattern of behavior around here that disadvantages the people of color,” he tells her.

The trailer also hints at another conflict point: an upcoming expose about the behind-the-scenes workings of the network. The Morning Show 2 brings back cast members from the first season including Steve Carell, Desean Terry, Mark Duplass, Marcia Gay Harden, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Janina Gavankar, and Tom Irwin.

The new cast that joins this season includes Hansan Minhaj, Tara Karsian, Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, and Valeria Golino.