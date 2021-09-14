KBC 13: Viewer Claims 'Wrong' Question Asked, Producer Siddhartha Basu Replies
A Twitter user claimed that a wrong question & answer was asked on Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
A Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 viewer has claimed that a wrong question was asked on Monday’s episode. In return, show producer Siddhartha Basu replied there was ‘no error whatsoever’.
KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan had asked, “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” Participant Deepti Tupe had answered “Zero hour”, but the right choice was shown to be “Question Hour”.
A viewer took a screenshot of the question and posted it on Twitter.
The person wrote, “Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu”.
To which Basu replied on Twitter, “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.”
Thanking him for the response the viewer again wrote, “Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am.” He also uploaded screenshots of the websites. But Basu was firm on his response.
Speaking about this edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Siddhartha Basu had told The Indian Express, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The stories of participants have always mattered, and that’s why the first season was so popular. It has never been just sob stories though. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.