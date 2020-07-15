Salman Khan to Start Shooting for 'Bigg Boss 14' in September

While in lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan made optimal use of his time and showed his creative side by painting and even by releasing three songs. As the Maharashtra government allowed the shoots to resume, the actor is ready to start the pending work on his upcoming projects.

While Salman will resume the shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, it has also been confirmed that he will begin shooting for the next season of the reality show Bigg Boss in September.

A source close to the team told Mumbai Mirror, "Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman’s actor-son Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board."

Bigg Boss 13 ended on 15 February, 2020, with actor Siddharth Shukla as the winner.