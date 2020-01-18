‘Bigg Boss 13’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Gets Furious With Paras
The past week was an emotional one for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants as they met their families after over 100 days. Given that all the housemates failed the captaincy task, Bigg Boss gives them another chance to elect a captain through a fresh game.
He commands them to freeze whenever someone new enters the house. The first person to enter is Aarti’s best friend Karan Singh Grover. Not being able to control her emotions, Aarti hugs him. Karan tells her that she is playing the game quite well. He also adds that Bipasha is very proud of her for playing the game with dignity.
The next person to enter the house is Vindu Dara Singh. He asks Rashami to up her game. The last person is former Bigg Boss winner and Shehnaaz’s crush Gautam Gulati. Shehnaaz’s happiness knows no bounds and when Bigg Boss releases her, she runs and hugs him. They both perform to a romantic track.
Up next, Salman Khan comes on stage and expresses disappointment over the contestants’ behaviour. He says he is upset about how Vishal and Madhurima behaved with each other. He tells Madhurima that her violent behaviour is not acceptable. Salman also says that Vishal overreacted by throwing water on Madhurima and asks them to leave the house as their attitude is not reflecting well on the show.
Next, Salman moves on to Paras. He questions him about his relationship with Mahira. He also tells Paras that his girlfriend has a few questions about his equation with Mahira, adding that Paras is playing a game that leaves the latter agitated. Paras, in turn, blames Salman Khan for misjudgment. This upsets Salman, who reminds Paras to mind his tone and to speak to him with respect.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)