‘Bigg Boss 13’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Gets Furious With Paras

The past week was an emotional one for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants as they met their families after over 100 days. Given that all the housemates failed the captaincy task, Bigg Boss gives them another chance to elect a captain through a fresh game.

He commands them to freeze whenever someone new enters the house. The first person to enter is Aarti’s best friend Karan Singh Grover. Not being able to control her emotions, Aarti hugs him. Karan tells her that she is playing the game quite well. He also adds that Bipasha is very proud of her for playing the game with dignity.