‘Bigg Boss 13’ Finale: Salman, Sidharth-Rashmi, Asim to Perform

The Bigg Boss 13 finale is finally here, and fans are excited to see who will win the show. The top six contestants are Aarti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. A day before the finale, the housemates had a chance to relive their journey. While Asim thanked his fans for showering him with all the love, Bigg Boss praised Shehnaaz for her conduct on the show.
Here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s finale episode of Bigg Boss 13.
Salman Khan will perform to various songs, along with, the top 6 finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. While Asim and Himanshi will sway to popular romantic tracks, Sidharth and Rashami will deliver a love-hate performance based on their real life equation inside and outside the house.
Bigg Boss 13 finale is taking place in Mumbai on 15 February. The finale begins at 9:00 pm.
The show will end after a record 140 days, the longest in Bigg Boss history. The top six contestants are Aarti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.
Salman Khan is hosting the show.