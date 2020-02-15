‘Bigg Boss 13’ Finale: Salman, Sidharth-Rashmi, Asim to Perform

The Bigg Boss 13 finale is finally here, and fans are excited to see who will win the show. The top six contestants are Aarti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. A day before the finale, the housemates had a chance to relive their journey. While Asim thanked his fans for showering him with all the love, Bigg Boss praised Shehnaaz for her conduct on the show.