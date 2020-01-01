‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 87: First Nominations of the New Year
It may be a new year, but there are still old grudges in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are still fighting over their chores. When breakfast is delayed, Shehnaz tries to convince Rashami and Vishal to club lunch and dinner. Rashami disagrees and blames Mahira for the delay since breakfast is her responsibility. The three then get into a fight. Later, Vishal gets upset when he finds out that there are only two parathas made for him instead of five. He questions Mahira who requests him to make them himself if he is dissatisfied. Vishal then refuses to wash the utensils, angering captain Shehnaz.
The first day of the year also calls for nominations and Bigg Boss asks the contestants to put their thumbprint on the face of the contestant they wish to nominate supporting it with a valid reason. Asim's differences with Shefali Jariwal leads to her being nominated because he feels she doesn’t deserve his friendship. Paras nominates Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala nominates Madhurima and Vishal nominates Mahira.
Shehnaz tries her best to get Sidharth to confess his feelings for her while Aarti joins in and questions them about each other’s likes and dislikes. Sidharth says that he likes Shehnaz as a friend, but Shehnaz says she likes everything about Sidharth and loves him, and that she wants a guy just like him.
