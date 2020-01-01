‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 87: First Nominations of the New Year

The first day of the year also calls for nominations and Bigg Boss asks the contestants to put their thumbprint on the face of the contestant they wish to nominate supporting it with a valid reason. Asim's differences with Shefali Jariwal leads to her being nominated because he feels she doesn’t deserve his friendship. Paras nominates Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala nominates Madhurima and Vishal nominates Mahira.

Shehnaz tries her best to get Sidharth to confess his feelings for her while Aarti joins in and questions them about each other’s likes and dislikes. Sidharth says that he likes Shehnaz as a friend, but Shehnaz says she likes everything about Sidharth and loves him, and that she wants a guy just like him.