‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 139: Rashami, Shehnaaz Recall Fond Moments
After spending four-and-a-half months in the Bigg Boss house, the top 6 contestants - Aarti, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Rashami and Paras - were shown clips of their journey that made them the audience’s favourite. While Sidharth, Rashami, Paras and Aarti are known television faces and had a huge fan following before coming to the show, Asim and Shehnaaz, who are relatively new to television, have garnered a lot of support because of the show.
Asim Riaz, who hails from Jammu, shot to fame with his incredible game. A wide smile flashed on Asim’s face as he relived his journey. As he stood on the podium and thanked the audience for their love and support, the latter cheered for him.
Next up were Rashami, Shehnaaz and Paras. Rashami, whose journey had been a roller-coaster ride, breaks down when she sees a clip of her journey and how she managed to survive. Shehnaaz, on seeing her clip, says that she enjoyed her time in the show and made some amazing memories. She thanks Bigg Boss for making her confident. Bigg Boss, in return, praises her conduct in the show. Paras is also left teary-eyed as he witnesses clips from his journey.
Despite the journeys making them nostalgic, there is an air of tension in the house as the finale is just a day away.
