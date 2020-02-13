BB13 Day 138: Sidharth, Aarti Tear Up Reliving Their Journeys

Upon seeing her journey, Aarti gets emotional and thanks Bigg Boss for a wonderful experience. She breaks down when the words ‘independent Aarti’ is flashed on the screen. It is also time for one contestant to be bestowed with the title 'Badshaah' of the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth Shukla earns the tag. He, too, gets emotional on being able to relive his journey. From his fights with Rashami and Paras to his bond with Asim, certain moments make him tear up. Sidharth’s smiles seeing the time spent with Shehnaaz.

