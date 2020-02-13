BB13 Day 138: Sidharth, Aarti Tear Up Reliving Their Journeys
Bigg Boss 13 has seen an exciting mix of both entertaining and anxious moments for more than 130 days. Nervousness among the contestants kicks in as actor Vicky Kaushal enters the house. Not only does he play a prank on the housemates but Vicky also announce a surprise elimination. He informs everyone that out of Aarti, Shehnaaz and Mahira one person will have to go home today. As part of the elimination process, the lights in the house go off and the housemates are allotted numbers which they have to place a black cloth on a stand. Whichever contestant’s number Vicky will aim the light at will be eliminated.
On the other hand, the top six contestants get a chance to relive their journey. In the presence of their fans, the six of them watch how they spent their days in the Bigg Boss house.
Upon seeing her journey, Aarti gets emotional and thanks Bigg Boss for a wonderful experience. She breaks down when the words ‘independent Aarti’ is flashed on the screen. It is also time for one contestant to be bestowed with the title 'Badshaah' of the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth Shukla earns the tag. He, too, gets emotional on being able to relive his journey. From his fights with Rashami and Paras to his bond with Asim, certain moments make him tear up. Sidharth’s smiles seeing the time spent with Shehnaaz.
Who will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house tonight?
