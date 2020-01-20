‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 113: Sidharth Gets Personal With Asim
Since the beginning, Bigg Boss 13 has seen a number of fights, and the most common are those that take place over kitchen duties. A fight breaks out over daily chores as Rashami, who shares kitchen duties with Paras, questions the latter about not doing his work. Just when Rashami and Paras are about to settle the issue, Asim interferes and starts speaking on Rashami’s behalf. Mahira, who is recently accused of being overprotective towards Paras, tries to put Rashami and Asim down.
After the fight comes to an end, Bigg Boss announces the next Elite Club member selection task. Three horses are placed in the garden area in the form of a merry-go-round. As the first buzzer goes off, three contestants have to grab their spots on the merry go round. After another buzzer, one contestant has to get down and elect another as his/her replacement. The contestant already seated will then have to convince the other one to get down. After the fourth buzzer, the three remaining housemates will get to compete for the Elite Club membership.
As the first buzzer rings, Rashami gets down and Vishal hops on to the horse. While changing sides, Vishal’s legs touch the ground. Sidharth notices this and calls out ‘captain’ Asim to disqualify him from the task. He feels Sidharth is lying and that he never takes his side. An ugly fight breaks out between Sidharth and Asim, and an agitated Asim ends up pushing Sidharth. However, this doesn’t stop Sidharth, who goes on to make a personal comment about Asim’s father. Sidharth also makes it clear to his team members that no one will get to participate from his team if Vishal doesn’t get off the horse.
Bigg Boss asks both Sidharth and Asim to part ways and calm themselves down, and let the task go on as planned. On the other hand, Shehnaaz keeps the participants entertained. Once the task ends Hina Khan again enters the Bigg Boss house to elect the second member of the ‘Elite Club’. Bigg Boss tells her to take each contestant aside and decide who will be rejected. Aarti, Rashami and Mahira begin to put forth their points in front of Hina. When Mahira shares hers, Hina is not convinced and advises Mahira to make her own decision.
Whose contendership will Hina reject ? Who will finally be the second member of the Elite Club?
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)