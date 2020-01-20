‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 113: Sidharth Gets Personal With Asim

Bigg Boss asks both Sidharth and Asim to part ways and calm themselves down, and let the task go on as planned. On the other hand, Shehnaaz keeps the participants entertained. Once the task ends Hina Khan again enters the Bigg Boss house to elect the second member of the ‘Elite Club’. Bigg Boss tells her to take each contestant aside and decide who will be rejected. Aarti, Rashami and Mahira begin to put forth their points in front of Hina. When Mahira shares hers, Hina is not convinced and advises Mahira to make her own decision.

Whose contendership will Hina reject ? Who will finally be the second member of the Elite Club?