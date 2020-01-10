‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 103: Laughter Riot Takes Over Bigg Boss House

All eyes are on the housemates as the audience enters the house and is ready to judge their first stand-up gig. Full of nervousness, the contestants gather confidence to perform their set in front of the live audience. The first contestant to take over the stage is Sidharth Shukla. The housemates burst out laughing as Sidharth pokes fun at Rashami and shares a few anecdotes of their relationship inside the house. Being at her humorous best, Aarti makes a joke on how she is not seen under the blanket with anyone unlike other contestants.

The next day, it is the remaining contestants’ turn to perform and they pull out all the stops to get their performances right. Showing concern for Shehnaz, Rashami has a candid conversation with her about her bond with Sidharth. She says that she initially thought that Shehnaz was fooling around with Sidharth but now it is clear that she has somewhere developed feelings for him. She advises Shehnaz to focus on her game and take any big step only after stepping out of the house.