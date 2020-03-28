Circus & Byomkesh Bakshi Re-Telecast: Channel Number, Date & Time
In the wake of COVID-19, India is dealing with a complete lockdown. People are asked to stay inside their houses to maintain social distancing and to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
In this 21-day lockdown, Doordarshan is back with some shows from the late 80s. The re-telecasting of old TV shows has started on Doordarshan from Saturday, 28 March 2020. Episodes of Ramayana and Mahabharata will be telecast everyday as per public demand.
Not only this, but Doordarshan is also coming back with the late '90s’ most famous TV series Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi.
Circus starring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was first telecast on Doordarshan in the year 1989.
Whereas, Rajit Kapur's Byomkesh Bakshi was another famous show from the 90s which will be re-telecast on Doordarshan from Saturday, 28 March 2020.
However, after the release of these iconic TV series from the late 90s, people are also demanding for the re-telecast of the famous TV show Shaktimaan.
Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Circus on TV?
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's TV show Circus will be re-telecast on Doordarshan channel amid coronavirus lockdown.
Shah Rukh Khan's Circus Re-Telecast Date and Time
Bollywood star SRK's Circus will be re-telecast at 8 pm from 28 March 2020.
Where to Watch Byomkesh Bakshi Series on TV?
Rajit Kapur's Byomkesh Bakshi will be re-telecast on Doordarshan channel amid COVID-19 lockdown.
Rajit Kapur's Byomkesh Bakshi Re-Telecast Time
The famous 90s series Byomkesh Bakshi will be re-telecast at 11 am.
DD National Channel Number List
|DTH Provider
|Channel Number
|Dish TV
|Channel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD)
|Tata Sky
|Channel 114
|Independent TV
|Channel 205
|Airtel Digital TV
|Channel 148
|Videocon D2H
|Channel 149
|Sun Direct DTH
|Channel 310
|DD Free Dish
|Channel 1
|d2h
|Channel 149
|Cignal Digital TV
|Channel 171 (SD)
