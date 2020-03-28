Circus & Byomkesh Bakshi Re-Telecast: Channel Number, Date & Time

In the wake of COVID-19, India is dealing with a complete lockdown. People are asked to stay inside their houses to maintain social distancing and to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

In this 21-day lockdown, Doordarshan is back with some shows from the late 80s. The re-telecasting of old TV shows has started on Doordarshan from Saturday, 28 March 2020. Episodes of Ramayana and Mahabharata will be telecast everyday as per public demand.

Not only this, but Doordarshan is also coming back with the late '90s’ most famous TV series Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi.

Circus starring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was first telecast on Doordarshan in the year 1989.