BB14: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia In Red Zone After Fight Turns Ugly

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was as dramatic as reality TV can get. The three seniors on the show - Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan - left the house and Shehzad Deol was evicted,

Contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were also sent to ‘red zone’. Now, model Aly Goni and ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi have commented on Pavitra-Eijaz confrontation.

Eijaz and Pavitra were appointed ‘sanchalaks’ (supervisors) for a task. It was during this task that tempers ran high and the two had a rather ugly spat.