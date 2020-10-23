BB14: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia In Red Zone After Fight Turns Ugly
Tempers flare in Bigg Boss house, Eijaz and Pavitra fight it out.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was as dramatic as reality TV can get. The three seniors on the show - Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan - left the house and Shehzad Deol was evicted,
Contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were also sent to ‘red zone’. Now, model Aly Goni and ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi have commented on Pavitra-Eijaz confrontation.
Eijaz and Pavitra were appointed ‘sanchalaks’ (supervisors) for a task. It was during this task that tempers ran high and the two had a rather ugly spat.
Aly Goni, who follows the show and often tweets about it on Twitter wrote, “Yaar yeh pavitra aur Eijaz, sirf mujhe lagta hai ki yeh acting kar rahe hai ya sab ko aisa hi lagta hai ? aisa lag raha hai kisi Hindi film ka spoof chal raha hai (Talking of Eijaz and Pavitra, is it just me or do others also think that these guys are acting? It looks like a spoof of some Hindi film).”
A few days back, Pavitra talking about Eijaz Khan told Rubina Dilaik, “I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way traffic. I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him.”
Kamya Punjabi, also an ex-contestant of the show, reacted saying, “Eijaz n pravitra itna kyu sadd rahe hai? Yeh log bhi toh dusro ko nikaalne ke liye hi task kar rahe the na.. bhajan toh nahi karne khade the #RedZone @ColorsTV #BB14 (Why are Eijaz and Pavitra behaving like this? All contestants are doing to task to oust others, not sing bhajan).”
While Aly supports his friend Jasmin, Kamya is known for her loyalty to Rubina.
